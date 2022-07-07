CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $203.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.23. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

