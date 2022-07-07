Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,377 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

