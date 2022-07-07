Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $81.02 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.