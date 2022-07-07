Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires 861 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

