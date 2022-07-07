Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys 861 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.38. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

