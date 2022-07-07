Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stake Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

CVLT stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

