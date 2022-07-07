Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

