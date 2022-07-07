Cooper Financial Group Acquires 196 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $276,925,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.89 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

