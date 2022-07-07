Cooper Financial Group Invests $369,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $209.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.68.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

