Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.04. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.25%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.