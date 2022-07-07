Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 16,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $111.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

