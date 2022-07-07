Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,254.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,552.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

