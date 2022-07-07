CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix ( NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

