CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

