Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,254.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2,552.21.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

