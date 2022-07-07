Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Credicorp by 828.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,670 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Credicorp by 3,308.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 934,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Credicorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Credicorp by 5,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,268,000 after acquiring an additional 485,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,079,000.

NYSE:BAP opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $3.9382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

