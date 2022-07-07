Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.39% of Cue Biopharma worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 150,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

