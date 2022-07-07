Cutler Group LP Acquires 800 Shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.