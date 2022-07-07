Cutler Group LP Grows Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 825.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,578,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.39. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $116.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

