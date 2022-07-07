Cwm LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average is $185.52.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

