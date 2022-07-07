Cwm LLC Acquires 112 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $428.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $527.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.95. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

