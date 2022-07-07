Cwm LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

