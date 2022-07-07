Cwm LLC Acquires 2,914 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $278,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 59,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

