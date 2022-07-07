Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.41. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

