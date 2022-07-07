Cwm LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $2,767,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of CME opened at $203.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

