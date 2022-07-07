Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

