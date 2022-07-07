Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Linde by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $274.29 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.83 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.05.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.