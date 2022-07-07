Cwm LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $4,417,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $158.16 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average is $176.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

