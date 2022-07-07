Cwm LLC Buys 8,646 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

