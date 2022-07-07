Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

