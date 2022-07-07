Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

