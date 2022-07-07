Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

