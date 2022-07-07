Cwm LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

