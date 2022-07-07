Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $239.60 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.