Cwm LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $336,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

