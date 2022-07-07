Cwm LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 6.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Square by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Square by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $17,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,204 shares of company stock worth $16,150,728. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.10 and a beta of 2.45. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

