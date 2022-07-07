Cwm LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,775 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $92,502,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

