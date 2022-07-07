Cwm LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,405 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

CLX stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

