Cwm LLC Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE C opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

