Cwm LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Z opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $122.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

