Cwm LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Penumbra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

NYSE PEN opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $293.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $194.39. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.