Cwm LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

