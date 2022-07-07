Cwm LLC Has $967,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 519.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

