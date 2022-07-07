Cwm LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $154,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $391.69 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.05 and its 200-day moving average is $537.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

