Cwm LLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OKE opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

