Cwm LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

