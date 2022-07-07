Cwm LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

