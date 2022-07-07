Cwm LLC Purchases 481 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $152.24 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

