Cwm LLC Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

