Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,039,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $79.31 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

